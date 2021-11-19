'Jai Bhim' Is a Solid Fight Against Caste. Will it Bring Out the Chandru in Us?

Before we talk about the movie Jai Bhim, some context: Harvard economist Ricardo Haussmann says that many countries remain poor because the ‘collective know-how’, the knowledge that is shared by the society, is inadequate to produce complex value-added products and compete in the world market.

Thus, societies – and countries – with higher ‘shared knowledge’ are richer and the others are poorer. Shared knowledge increases with ‘knowledge spillovers’ that happen when people interact with people from diverse backgrounds. These interactions are believed to be one among the many reasons for higher economic growth in the cities.