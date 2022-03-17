Fans Get Emotional as They Celebrate Puneeth Rajkumar's Last Film 'James'

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's last film, James, has released on 17 March on his birth anniversary. Fans flocked outside theatres across Karnataka to remember the superstar and watch his much-awaited film. A number of fans were moved to tears seeing their beloved actor for the last time on the big screen. James will be the only movie screening in Karnataka till 25 March.

Large cutouts of Appu, as Rajkumar was fondly known, and posters from his earlier films were arranged outside theatres.

Take a look at the celebrations that took place across the state.