Fans Get Emotional as They Celebrate Puneeth Rajkumar's Last Film 'James'
James will be the only movie screening in Karnataka till 25 March.
Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's last film, James, has released on 17 March on his birth anniversary. Fans flocked outside theatres across Karnataka to remember the superstar and watch his much-awaited film. A number of fans were moved to tears seeing their beloved actor for the last time on the big screen. James will be the only movie screening in Karnataka till 25 March.
Large cutouts of Appu, as Rajkumar was fondly known, and posters from his earlier films were arranged outside theatres.
Take a look at the celebrations that took place across the state.
From 17-20 March, Rajavamsha fan association members will distribute free food to the public in honour of the occasion. Fans have also organised blood donation, food distribution and eye donation camps across the state. Some reports state that many theatres are planning to keep seat 17 empty during the first shows, as Rajkumar was known to watch his movies from that seat.
Actor Priya Anand, who plays the lead opposite Rajkumar in James, took to Instagram to pen a note ahead of the film's release. "No Longer By My Side… Forever In My Heart. Happy Birthday My Dearest Appu!", she wrote.
A number of celebrities across the South film industry also sent their best wishes.
