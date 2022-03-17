Mohanlal, Sarathkumar & Others Remember Puneeth Rajkumar on Birth Anniversary
Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on 29 October, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack.
On Puneeth Rajkumar's first birth anniversary, celebrities took to social media to remember him. The actor passed away on 29 October, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 46.
R Sarathkumar posted a series of tweets sharing his excitement about Rajkumar's last film James, that has released on 17 March. He also wrote heartfelt notes for Puneeth. His first tweet read, "Tomorrow is the birthday of Appuavaru and the release of James. I have no words and my mind is paralyzed for thoughts and I am confused to be happy for the release or feel sad because he is in the heavenly abode (sic)."
Sarathkumar added, "Appu I miss you and the very mention of your name brings tears to my eyes, I get choked for words and sadness and depression takes over I have lost many dear and near in the past but this emotion of mine is unexplainable (2) I miss you and I always will, you will live on forever in my thoughts and memories. I have had the opportunity to work alongside in Rajkumara and now in James. Your presence has always been magnetic, the memories of you bringing food from home to the sets of James and (3) (sic)."
Mohanlal, Danish Sait and others also penned messages for Rajkumar.
