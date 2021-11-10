'Annaatthe' Gets Historic Opening in Tamil Nadu, Crosses Rs 186 Crore Worldwide

Meanwhile, the film’s performance in Tamil Nadu has been exceptional. According to Box Office India, Annaatthe, by collecting 53.50 crore nett in the state became the first film in the history of Tamil cinema to cross the 50 crore mark within the first three days.

Although other circuits are not doing well with a combined contribution of around 13-13.50 crore combined, this takes the three-day business across India to around 67 crores.