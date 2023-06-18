'The Archies' Teaser: Suhana Khan and 'The Gang' Take Us Back to the 1960s

Speaking about her upcoming film, Akhtar shared in a press statement, "It is nothing short of awesome to be in São Paulo, showing the first look of The Archies at Tudum. There are local Brazilian fans and people from across the world virtually tuning in for the show. We are so far away from home and yet receiving the loudest cheers which just reminds us that music, love, and friendship are universal and have no barriers.

"Showcasing the Indian Adaptation of the beloved IP, 'Archies Comics,' in Brazil at a Netflix’s Tudum is testament to how global the reach of Netflix is and how stories can come from anywhere and go everywhere. I am extremely excited for audiences to step into Riverdale in the 60s, meet the young anglo-Indian kids on the block and groove with The Archies gang!"