'The Archies' Teaser: Suhana Khan and 'The Gang' Take Us Back to the 1960s

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, 'The Archies' stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Vedang Raina.

The much-awaited teaser of Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies is finally out. The coming-of-age musical drama is the Indian adaptation of 'The Archie' comics, set in the fictional town of Riverdale in the year 1964.

The film stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanada, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda in the lead roles.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of The Archies gang and their tale of friendship, love, heartbreak, and rebellion.

Sharing the first teaser with their fans on social media, Netflix wrote, "You’ve seen them in comics, in books, and in Riverdale — but this time around, you’ll see them in India! Set in the 60’s, The Archies builds a world that’s both familiar and new. Here’s your first look."

Have a look at the teaser here:

Speaking about her upcoming film, Akhtar shared in a press statement, "It is nothing short of awesome to be in São Paulo, showing the first look of The Archies at Tudum. There are local Brazilian fans and people from across the world virtually tuning in for the show. We are so far away from home and yet receiving the loudest cheers which just reminds us that music, love, and friendship are universal and have no barriers.

"Showcasing the Indian Adaptation of the beloved IP, 'Archies Comics,' in Brazil at a Netflix’s Tudum is testament to how global the reach of Netflix is and how stories can come from anywhere and go everywhere. I am extremely excited for audiences to step into Riverdale in the 60s, meet the young anglo-Indian kids on the block and groove with The Archies gang!"

The film is co-produced by Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses, Tiger Baby and Graphic India. The show is co-written by Akhtar, Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre.

The Archies will premiere on Netflix.

Topics:  Zoya Akhtar   Khushi Kapoor   Suhana Khan 

