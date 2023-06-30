ADVERTISEMENT
Vishal Bhardwaj’s Adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Novel Is Streaming On SonyLIV

Sony LIV’s series is directed, co-produced, and co-written by Vishal Bhardwaj.

The pilot episode of Vishal Bhardwaj’s adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel The Sittaford Mystery dropped on Sony LIV on Friday, 30 June. The preview episode is exclusively available for subscribers. The series is directed, co-produced, and co-written by Vishal Bhardwaj

The pilot episode also takes subscribers on an interactive escapade. In an interactive initiative, the audience is a part of the creative process by co-creating the title of the detective thriller. Additionally, after watching the pilot episode, users can help Charlie (the protagonist) solve the mystery by finding clues and identifying a character to dig deeper.

The series is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures along with Priti Shahani’s Tusk Tale Films and in association with Agatha Christie Limited. Along with Bhardwaj, the show is co-written by Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan.

The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam amongst others.

