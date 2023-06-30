Vishal Bhardwaj’s Adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Novel Is Streaming On SonyLIV

The series is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures along with Priti Shahani’s Tusk Tale Films and in association with Agatha Christie Limited. Along with Bhardwaj, the show is co-written by Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan.

The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam amongst others.