Watch ‘Who’s Most Likely To...’ Among these Bollywood Wives

Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey got together with a bunch of women journalists, including The Quint’s Stutee Ghosh, for a virtual brunch recently. The ladies chatted over wine and played a few games as well during their online session. Since there’s a lot of curiosity around the Neelam, Maheep, Seema and Bhavana ever since the promo of Netflix’s upcoming reality show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives dropped recently, one of the games played was ‘Who’s Most Likely to...’ giving us a peek into their personal selves.

Watch this video, which is an excerpt from the brunch session, and look out for The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives which streams on Netflix from 27 November.