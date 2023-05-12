ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj Bajpayee Breaks Silence on 'Bandaa' Getting Legal Notice From Asaram Bapu

Asaram Bapu's charitable trust has alleged that Manoj Bajpayee's 'Bandaa' is "highly objectionable and defamatory".

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Manoj Bajpayee Breaks Silence on 'Bandaa' Getting Legal Notice From Asaram Bapu
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Manoj Bajpayee finally opened up about his film, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, receiving a legal notice from Asaram Bapu. The upcoming courtroom drama is inspired by real-life events and features Bajpayee as a lawyer who fights against an influential godman accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Following the release of the film's trailer, Asaram's charitable trust, Sant Shri Asaramji Ashram Charitable Trust, alleged that it is "highly objectionable and defamatory".

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with PTI, The Family Man actor opened up about the controversy and said, "The case is already in the public domain and the verdict is out... We have to be truthful to all those incidents that have happened. Also in our film, the most important thing is how well we treat the victim."

Speaking about the film, Bajpayee revealed that the actor playing the victim is also a minor; hence, they had to be more careful in their approach towards the story.

"We had to be very sensitive to the girl who gathered courage to fight the big ones. And for five years, give testimony and evidence, and say her side of the story without fearing humiliation, without fearing for her life... Also, we had to be sensitive not only to the character but also the actor who is playing the role. She herself is 15-16 years old, and she has given a remarkable performance," he told PTI.

Asif Shaikh, one of the producers of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, told the news agency that their film is a biopic on advocate PC Solanki, who was the prosecution counsel for the victim in the Asaram case.

Speaking about Bajpayee's role in the film, he told PTI, "He is not an intense person, but the job that he takes up is very intense. It requires a lot of courage, fearlessness. The risk he's taking can actually cost his life but he is ready to face it. Without any intensity and without any anger."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani. The film will premiere on Zee5.

Also Read

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' Gets Legal Notice From Asaram Bapu

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' Gets Legal Notice From Asaram Bapu

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Manoj Bajpayee   Banda 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News