Sharmaji Namkeen Trailer: Rishi Kapoor's Last Film is a Bittersweet Journey

Sharmaji Namkeen also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. In a first for Hindi cinema, the film has two actors (Kapoor and Rawal) playing the same role, as Kapoor passed away before the movie could be completed.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Sharmaji Namkeen will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 31 March.