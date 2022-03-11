Alia Bhatt Joins Ranbir Kapoor & Family at Rishi Kapoor’s Last Film’s Screening
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a special note for her father Rishi Kapoor on social media.
The makers of Rishi Kapoor-starrer Sharmaji Namkeen, which is his last on-screen performance, held a special screening in memory of Rishi. Actor Alia Bhatt joined Rishi’s family at the screening. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor were among those present.
Riddhima shared a still from the film and wrote a heartfelt note in the caption, “It’s been almost two years since dad left us physically; but his charisma is still felt and his legend is still alive and will forever be.”
She added, “Today, as I watch the last film of my father, actor par excellence, a devoted son and brother, a doting husband and the most wonderful dad in the universe; I feel immensely proud of being his daughter! Paresh ji thank you for completing the movie. The family will always be indebted for your kind gesture.”
Rishi Kapoor couldn’t complete his role in Sharmaji Namkeen due to his untimely demise and Paresh Rawal replaced him in the film. The movie is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures. It stars Juhi Chawla, Taaruk Raina, Sheeba Chaddha, and Suhail Nayyar.
The film will release on Amazon Prime on 31 March.
