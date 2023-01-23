Sara Ali Khan's First Look From 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' Unveiled
Sara Ali Khan's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', is being directed by Kannan Iyer.
The first look of Sara Ali Khan-starrer, Amazon Original Movie Ae Watan Mere Watan was unveiled on Monday, 23 January 2023. Inspired by true events the film is directed by Kannan Iyer and has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer.
Sara and Prime Video shared a first look from the film, captioning it, "an ode to the unsung heroes. an ode to India’s freedom struggle. So privileged, honoured and excited to be telling a story that we truly believe deserves to be heard. Jai Hind"
The film follows the journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.
Karan Johar spoke about the film and stated, “Dharmatic Entertainment is glad to be teaming up with Prime Video, yet again, to create a masterpiece- Ae Watan Mere Watan."
He also went on to add, “The movie is an effort to bring to the audiences a lesser-known chapter of Indian history of the independence struggle. With the incredibly talented Sara Ali Khan taking on a never-seen-before character, and with Kannan Iyer’s vision, this movie promises to be truly inspiring and an entertaining experience.”
Sara shared her excitement as well: “I am so excited and honoured that Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment have given me the opportunity to be a part of a film that I truly believe deserves to be told. As an actor, and more importantly as an Indian I am proud to be able to portray a character that echoes bravery, strength and courage."
"Working with Kannan Iyer sir is a sheer privilege as he is so passionate and emotionally invested in this story himself. And while of course it is very challenging to essay a character that is vastly different from anything that I’ve done before, it is a project I’m going to work really hard on. And most importantly, I’m going to cherish every day that I get to play an enigmatic freedom fighter,” she added.
The film has now began filming.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.