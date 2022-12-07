'I Know Sushant is Up There Right By His Favourite Moon': Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan opened up about her experience working on her first film, she said, "4 years ago my biggest dream came true. It still feels like a dream and now perhaps always will."

"I’d do anything to go back to August 2017 and shoot every scene of this film again, relive every moment again, learn so much from Sushant about music, films, books, life, acting, stars and the sky, witness every sunrise, sunset and moonrise, listen to the sound of the river, enjoy every plate of Maggi and Kurkure, wake up at 4am to get ready, be introduced and directed by Gattu sir, and just be Mukku all over again. Thank you for a lifetime of memories," she added.

She also write, "And as the full moon shines bright tonight, I know Sushant is up there right by his favourite moon, shining like the bright star he always was and always will be from Kedarnath to Andromeda."