'Sacred Games' to 'Aspirants': IMDb's 50 All-time Popular Indian Web Series

Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India, shared in a press statement, "The top two series on our list (Sacred Games and Mirzapur) celebrate their five-year anniversaries, and we’re excited to help chart the short but impactful history of web series in India."

The rankings of the shows were determined by the page views of IMDb customers in India between January 1, 2018 to May 10, 2023. Among the five highest-rated series were The Harshad Mehta Story (9.3/10), Aspirants (9.2/10), Gullak (9.1/10), TVF Pitchers (9.1/10), and NCR Days (9.1/10).

Here is the complete list of IMDb's 50 all-time most popular Indian web series: