Despite John Cusack’s Charm, ‘Utopia’ Fails to Engage 

Utopia on Amazon Prime Video is a show set in the garage clutter, collage inspired, fragmented and messy materialism of modern American teenage, seeped in science, trying to be an apocalyptic dark comedy thriller with desperation. I wonder how Plato would feel about the use of his ideas today.

Set aptly against the back drop off a dry, decaying Mid West in the United States of America, we see how nothing grows or flourishes here and even grass is coloured with neon green paint. The atmosphere of the natural order falling apart pervades the show where we also see how science and technology, make for loneliness and modern maladaptive behaviours of the human race, trying to survive and fight their own mistakes like climate change, ecosystems vanishing, crime and human greed. “This is our undoing” reads a page of the comic book Utopia, a mystic motto of all the danger yet to come. The story, a humble reminder of how delicate and fragile we are in the face of disease and despair, a fact that we now know only too well in the light of the the Coronavirus pandemic. We are not invincible and even though we insist on playing God, it’s time we get off that high horse and take accountability for the mess we’ve made.