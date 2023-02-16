Rana Naidu Trailer: Rana Daggubati & Venkatesh Face Off In Netflix Crime Drama
'Rana Naidu' is an adaptation of the popular American drama 'Ray Donovan.'
The trailer for the Netflix series Rana Naidu dropped on 15 February. The show stars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh in the lead roles and is adapted from the popular American series Ray Donovan.
In the trailer, we see that Rana (Daggubati) is the go-to person if a celebrity finds themselves in trouble. Rana is quick to sort it out even if the means of doing so is underhand. However, when his father (Venkatesh) is released from prison, he is unable to decide what to do next. It is unclear what his father did in the past but whatever it was it had left the relationship between the two a complete mess.
Moreover, it is the coming together of the uncle-nephew pair of Venkatesh and Rana for the first time which heightened the interest of fans in the series.
The series is directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. Rana Naidu also stars Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais. It will drop on Netflix on 10 March.
