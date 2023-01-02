Netflix Likely to Stop Password-Sharing Feature in 2023, Details Here

According to estimates put forward by the company, over 100 million Netflix viewers watch shows and movies on the streaming service app or website using passwords borrowed from friends and family. This arrangement will be put to an end starting in 2023. The United States may be used as the testing ground for the decision.

Netflix has started testing their feature of additional fees for password sharing in a few Latin American countries and they are charging around $3 extra. Under this arrangement. now the actual subscriber in these countries will have to provide a verification code to anyone outside the household wanting to access the account.

As per the plans, Netflix may charge the account sharers a fee that’s slightly below the $6.99 ad-supported plan, so that the borrowers sign up for their own subscriptions rather than sharing the account of their friends and family. Netflix will use IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to make sure that people aren't sharing the passwords.

Netflix has known it for long that their password sharing feature is a reason for their low profits but they were hesitating in executing the decision since this would make the customers angry. Then the company ignored the problem after pandemic struck, leading to a surge of subscribers in 2020.