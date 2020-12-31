Weekend Watch: 'Bridgerton' and Other Period Dramas To Indulge in
The best of period dramas for the long weekend.
As 2020 finally comes to an end, we can take some comfort in the fact that the new year is beginning with a long weekend. Of course, New Year's Eve will look very different this year, but there's nothing like an engaging period drama to lose yourself to. The impeccable costumes, the language, the sets can just transport anyone to a different time and who wouldn't love some of that?
So here's a list of historical dramas to indulge in this weekend:
'Bridgerton'
Netflix's latest offering, Bridgerton, is Pride and Prejudice with a Gossip Girl like vibe. Set in the Regency, Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn's novels. It follows the Bridgerton family as they try to find a suitable match for their eldest daughter Daphne. Despite being full of clichéd subplots, Bridgerton is an exciting, fast-paced watch with a great soundtrack that complements it. If you're looking for some old school English romance that's also feminist, this might be it.
Bridgerton is streaming on Netflix.
'Downton Abbey'
Set in the fictional country estate of Yorkshire in Downton Abbey, this period drama follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants in the 20th century. Downton Abbey has six seasons; the show concluded in 2015. From the First World War to the Spanish influenza pandemic to the Irish War of Independence, the show depicts various political events of the time.
Downton Abbey is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
'The Crown'
Perfect for anyone who is even remotely interested in the British monarchy, The Crown is based on real-life events. It follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The show covers Queen Elizabeth II's personal life and that of her family, in great detail. The Crown stars an ensemble cast featuring Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman, Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter, among others.
The Crown is streaming on Netflix.
'Reign'
Reign is a highly fictionalised period drama series that follows the life of Mary, Queen of Scots. The show premiered in 2013 with the last season concluding in 2017. It is set in 16th century and is focused on the changes, both political and personal, that Mary has to adjust to in the early stages of her life. Reign stars Adelaide Kane in the lead.
Reign is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
'The Spanish Princess'
The Spanish Princess follows the life of Catherine of Aragon who became Queen of England after she married King Henry VIII. Charlotte Hope plays the eponymous Spanish princess in the show. A 16-part mini-series, The Spanish Princess is based on the novels The Constant Princess and The King's Curse by Philippa Gregory. The series finale aired in November, 2020.
The Spanish Princess is streaming on Sony Liv.
