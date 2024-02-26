ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Netflix Announces Release Date Of Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh Film 'Chamkila'

The film revolves around the renowned musician-couple from Punjab, Amar Singh Chamkila & Amarjot Kaur.

Netflix has finally announced the release date of the Imtiaz Ali directorial Chamkila. The streaming platform took to Instagram on Monday, 26 February, to post a brief clip featuring Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the role of renowned Punjabi musician and singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Chamkila also features Parineeti Chopra in a lead role.

Sharing the video, Netflix wrote, "Maahaul bann jaata tha jab vo chedta tha saaz, kuch aisa hi tha Chamkila ka Andaaz. @imtiazaliofficial ’s AmarSinghChamkila arriving on 12 April, only on Netflix!"

Chamkila marks Diljit and Imtiaz's first collaboration. The film revolves around Amar Singh Chamkila and his musician-wife Amarjot Kaur. Chamkila, Kaur and members of their band were assassinated on 8 March, 1988.

