Netflix Announces Release Date Of Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh Film 'Chamkila'

Netflix has finally announced the release date of the Imtiaz Ali directorial Chamkila. The streaming platform took to Instagram on Monday, 26 February, to post a brief clip featuring Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the role of renowned Punjabi musician and singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Chamkila also features Parineeti Chopra in a lead role.
Sharing the video, Netflix wrote, "Maahaul bann jaata tha jab vo chedta tha saaz, kuch aisa hi tha Chamkila ka Andaaz. @imtiazaliofficial ’s AmarSinghChamkila arriving on 12 April, only on Netflix!"
Chamkila marks Diljit and Imtiaz's first collaboration. The film revolves around Amar Singh Chamkila and his musician-wife Amarjot Kaur. Chamkila, Kaur and members of their band were assassinated on 8 March, 1988.
