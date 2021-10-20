'Only Murders In the Building' Review: A Criminally Delightful Whodunit Comedy

To that end, Only Murders in the Building presents a gallery of plausible suspects in the tenants of the Arconia, some if not guilty of murder, then other vices. The series brushes off the all-too-obvious ones, shortlists a few before revealing the killer, who is sure to make the viewer go “but of course,” rather than “didn’t see that coming.” The reveal may not scratch the more seasoned fan’s itch for gamesmanship. It seldom does. But the show does leave you hankering for more of Martin, Short and Gomez. The trust that the showrunners have in their story is witnessed in the red herring they pull off in the very opening moments of the season premiere. The murder of a tenant (identified only in the finale) that opens the first season turns out to be the mystery central to the second. So, this threat looms in the background even as the trio solve the mystery of Kono’s murder in the foreground.

As the investigation unfolds, the episodes play with form and perspective, demanding the viewers become sleuths themselves over the course of 10 episodes of unmissable appointment TV. Episode 5 tells the story from the perspective of Detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), a Black queer policewoman who’s not a big fan of amateur podcasters but has little choice but to work with them because she struggles to have her voice heard in the precinct. The entirely dialogue-free Episode 7 puts us inside the head of one of the suspects in Theo (James Caverly). “The boy from 6B” is the deaf son of Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane), the deli chain owner and black-market jewellery kingpin who’s also funding the podcast. The episode, told through Theo’s POV, simulates the experience of hearing loss not in total silence, but in distorted, muffled sounds — akin to sensation of experiencing the world while being immersed under water.

Besides Theo and Teddy, the other suspects include a “tie-dye guy” whom Charles saw going up the stairs on the night of the murder; Sting (yes, the musician in a rollicking cameo), who stays in the penthouse apartment in Arconia; Jan (Amy Ryan), the bassoonist whom Charles falls for; Howard Morris (Michael Cyril Creighton), a tenant whose cat Evelyn died the same night as Kono; and Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), the autocratic tenant board leader. To identify the culprit based on the evidence and parameters of the profile, Oliver imagines the process as one of his theatrical productions in his head. The tenants are rounded up and filtered, like they were auditioning to be the lead, a comment on how true crime docs and podcasts themselves treat real people.