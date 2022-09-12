ADVERTISEMENT

Koffee With Karan Ep11 Promo: Varun Says He Looks Younger Than Katrina & Deepika

Episode 11 will be streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar.

The last episode of Koffee With Karan had Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The latest episode of Karan Johar's show is all set to bring on Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor.

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the latest teaser of the episode. He said, "It doesn’t get younger & cooler than this on the Koffee couch - this duo will create a riot in this episode!!! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 11 streaming this Thursday 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar."

The duo seemed to have a laughing riot in the latest episode. Varun Dhawan was at his candid best with him stating he looked too young to star with Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor. And Anil too left no stone unturned to make the episode into an entertaining watch.

