Pics: Salman, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif At Arpita Khan's Ganpati Celebrations
Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma performed Ganesh puja at their house on Wednesday.
A number of celebrities attended the Ganesh puja at Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma's house in Mumbai on Wednesday, 31 August. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Salman Khan were part of the gathering.
Salman later took to Instagram to share a video of the celebrations. In the clip, Salman can be seen performing aarti.
Topics: Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Arpita Khan
