Pics: Salman, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif At Arpita Khan's Ganpati Celebrations

A number of celebrities attended the Ganesh puja at Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma's house in Mumbai on Wednesday, 31 August. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Salman Khan were part of the gathering.

Salman later took to Instagram to share a video of the celebrations. In the clip, Salman can be seen performing aarti.