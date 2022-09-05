ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Kajol Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja to Seek Blessings

Kajol wore a yellow saree when she came to visit Lalbaugcha Raja.

Actor Kajol was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja today. With Ganesh puja in full swing, it comes as no surprise that she went to the site to offer her prayers. She wore an elegant yellow saree with her hair tied in a bun complete with a neck piece and a hair garland. She was smiling while posing for the camera.

