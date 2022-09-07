Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka To Make Their OTT Debut With Prime Video's Hush Hush
'Hush Hush' starring Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, and Soha Ali Khan will premiere on 22 September on Prime Video.
Actors Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka are all set to mark their OTT debut with Prime Video's upcoming thriller drama, Hush Hush. Directed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the show will also feature actors Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, and Shahana Goswami in pivotal roles.
Taking to social media, Prime Video shared the first look poster of the upcoming thriller drama, and wrote, "wanted to make some noise coz it's announcement day, but we'd rather keep it hushhh #HushHushOnPrime, Sep 22."
In a separate announcement post the OTT platform revealed the premise of the of show and wrote, "#HushHushOnPrime: Get ready to expect the unexpected. The lives of five women intersect in unexpected ways when an unforeseen event unravels the façade of their lives. #PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou."
Soha also shared the first look poster of the upcoming series on her official Instagram handle and wrote, "Spilling the beans soon, until then let's keep it. #HushHushOnPrime, Sep 22."
Hush Hush is all set to premiere on Prime Video on 22 September.
