'Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega S2' Trailer: Expect More Scams & Unseen Threats

The trailer of the second season looks gripping as it shows glipmses of the phishing world expanding, bringing in more scams and unseen threats. Based on true crime-incidents, the series tries to show how young scamsters have developed and diversified phishing in Jamtara.

In the trailer, Sunny Mondal (Sparsh Shrivastav), and his older cousin Rocky (Anshumaan Pushkar), and Gudiya confront local politician Brajesh Bhaan, in the face of insurmountable odds, politics, and an unquenchable desire for power.