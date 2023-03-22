ADVERTISEMENT

Here's Where You Can Watch the Oscar-Nominated Documentary 'All That Breathes'

Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' missed out on the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film.

Filmmaker Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes was nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film at this year's Academy Award. The critically acclaimed film is now available to stream on Disney + Hotstar.  

The documentary premiered on Disney + Hotstar on 22 March. And the film will continue to be on the streaming platform till 31 March. After which, all HBO content will be moved off the platform. And as HBO has acquired the rights for the documentary it will also be moved.

The documentary follows the story of two brothers, Saud and Nadeem, who run a bird clinic in Delhi - over 20,000 injured birds of prey have been rescued and cured in the clinic in two decades. 

On the other hand, the film missed out on the Oscars at this year's Academy Awards. But won World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Eye Awar' in the Best Documentary category at the Cannes Film Festival.

