‘He Looks Small In Front Of Her’: Sima Taparia On Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Sima Aunty is back in the second season of the highly anticipated show Indian Matchmaking. However, one of the main highlights of the new season is that Sima Aunty does not believe Priyanka and Nick make a good looking pair.
In the second episode of the show Sima Taparia asked Nadia how her relationship with Shekhar was going. However, Nadia said that Shekhar may not have feelings for her. But in reality Nadia had feelings for another person, who was 7 years younger to her.
Sima was not impressed to which Nadia took the example of Priyanka and Nick. Sima was quick to respond with a, “But I don’t feel it’s a good match, sorry to tell them,”
She also added, “Just they have married, but it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder.”
This led to Nadia laughing.
