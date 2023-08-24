In the fictional town of Raj and DK's latest Netflix outing Guns and Gulaabs, everyday life seems very slow. It's the 90s, a time when technology hadn't wreaked havoc in our lives. The show opens with a shot of plush opium fields, but as the layers peel, you realise what a mad, mad world the duo has created. There are warring landlords, corrupt cops, gun-wielding goons, school kids and residents who are caught in the crossfire.

Right from the poster to certain characters, Bollywood is present in every detail of Guns and Gulaabs. And not just this show, many contemporary Hindi movies and shows are replete with references to old films, songs and characters. Let's take a look at some of them: