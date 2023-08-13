Raj & DK's upcoming gangster comedy, Guns & Gulaabs, is all set to premiere on Netflix on 18 August. The series stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles.
The Quint caught up with the cast and the creators to speak to them about their show, how they came up with the genre of a gangster comedy, why it is inspired by the 90s, and more.
Speaking about the show, Raj shared, "The idea is not that we're paying homage to that era; they're all just backdrops, I guess. But what we're familiar with are the characters, the tropes, and the settings.
"The idea was that we wanted to tell the story about all these various sets of characters, and what was the key about all of these characters – both the good and the bad – is that there's a certain simplicity and innocence in them. So, I'd like to think that the 90s were like simpler times, and people were simpler – that was the genesis of it."DK told The Quint
