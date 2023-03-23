'Gumraah' Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur Plays a Double Role in Murder Mystery
'Gumraah' starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Mruanl Thakur, and Ronit Roy will hit the theatres on 7 April.
The makers of Gumraah finally unveiled its official trailer on Thursday, 23 March. Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, the thriller-drama stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, and Ronit Roy in the lead roles.
The trailer takes us through a murder mystery with two identical suspects. As the police try to uncover the mystery, the trailer takes us into the lives of the two suspects, who are poles apart from each other. Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy play police officers in the film.
Sharing the trailer with his fans on social media, Aditya wrote, "Har kahani ke do pehlu hote hain, Sach aur Jhooth; lekin iss kahani ke pehlu hain Gunaah aur Gumraah! (There are two sides to every story, the truth and the lie; But sides of this story are sin and the one who is lost!) #Gumraah Trailer Out Now!"
Take a look at the trailer here:
Gumraah will hit the silver screens on 7 April.
