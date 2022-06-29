ADVERTISEMENT

Farhan Akhtar Marked His Cameo in Ms Marvel, and Here’s How the Twitter Reacted

Farhan Akhtar plays the role of 'Waleed' in the fourth episode of 'Ms Marvel'

Quint Entertainment
Updated
1 min read
Farhan Akhtar Marked His Cameo in Ms Marvel, and Here's How the Twitter Reacted
Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar finally made his much-awaited cameo in the fourth episode of Marvel Cinematic Universe's miniseries, Ms Marvel on Wednesday, 29 June. The teaser of the episode, which was released ahead of its premier by Marvel Studios, introduced two new characters - Farhan, as 'Waleed' and Aramis Knight as 'Red Dagger,' in the show. However, Farhan secures a very short screentime in the show, as a lot happens in the fourth episode of Ms Marvel.

From Kamala's desi auto-rickshaw chase sequence in Karachi to Farhan's Akhtar's short cameo, here's how the Twitter reacted (spoilers ahead):

Ms Marvel, which was released on Disney Plus Hotstar on 8 June, is the first show to introduce a female Muslim superhero in Marvel's Cinematic Universe. The six-episode series, has been garnering a largely positive response from its fans since its release, for their apt representation of the South-Asian culture without stereotyping it on screen.

The fifth episode of the series is slated to release on 6 July on the streaming platform.

Published: 
