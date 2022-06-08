Farhan Akhtar's First Look From 'Ms Marvel' Revealed, Fans Call It 'Amazing'

Farhan Akhtar has also penned a note for the cast and crew of Ms Marvel, appreciating the effort that has been put into its inclusivity. And he also celebrates the efforts of the lead actor Iman Vellani, who he says, everyone is going to be charmed by.

The show is the first-ever Marvel series that put forth a Muslim girl as its titular character. First created in 2013, the comics attempted to showcase a balanced portrayal of religion, faith and intersectionality.

Fans were wowed by the teaser. One fan called it "Amazing". While others rejoiced after looking at the teaser.