Farhan Akhtar's First Look From 'Ms Marvel' Revealed, Fans Call It 'Amazing'
Farhan Akhtar also penned a note for the cast and crew of the show.
The first look of Farhan Akhtar’s character is finally out from Ms Marvel. The show which revolves around a Pakistani-origin teenager is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar. The first episode is already out and now the streaming platform has shared a teaser revealing Farhan Akhtar’s look in the highly anticipated show.
Farhan’s character is heard saying, “What you seek is seeking you.” He is also seen wearing a robe in shades of yellow and red, sporting a long beard with his long hair neatly brushed back. His ominous voice also echoes through the other scenes of the teaser.
Farhan Akhtar has also penned a note for the cast and crew of Ms Marvel, appreciating the effort that has been put into its inclusivity. And he also celebrates the efforts of the lead actor Iman Vellani, who he says, everyone is going to be charmed by.
The show is the first-ever Marvel series that put forth a Muslim girl as its titular character. First created in 2013, the comics attempted to showcase a balanced portrayal of religion, faith and intersectionality.
Fans were wowed by the teaser. One fan called it "Amazing". While others rejoiced after looking at the teaser.
