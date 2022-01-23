Congress Asks Uddhav Thackeray to Ban 'Why I Killed Gandhi'; AICWA Writes to PM
The movie is based on a statement by Nathuram Godse, explaining why he killed Gandhi.
The Congress will request Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to ban the movie Why I Killed Gandhi, ANI quoted state unit chief Nana Patole as saying on Sunday. The movie has triggered a controversy since it is based on the statement submitted by Mahatma Gandhi’s killer, Nathuram Godse, to the court explaining what led him to assassinate Gandhi.
As per a report by ANI, Patole said portraying Gandhi's murderer as a hero isn't acceptable. He said the Congress party will oppose the movie’s release and will request the chief minister to ban it in Maharashtra.
All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a ban on the movie and stating that it glorifies “Nathuram Godse the traitor and killer of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.”
“Gandhiji is someone who is admired by entire INDIA and the world, Gandhiji's Ideology is a symbol of Love and Sacrifice for each and every Indian," the letter read.
"Nathuram Godse…doesn't deserve an inch of respect by anyone in this country, the actor who played the role of Nathuram Godse…is a sitting MP in Lok Sabha and is under the oath of Indian Constitution, if this movie releases the entire nation will be shocked and devastated by the display of the heinous crime which occurred on January 30, 1948," it added.
Why I Killed Gandhi is set to release on Limelight OTT on 30 January. NCP MP Amol Kolhe plays Godse in the film.
