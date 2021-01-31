Kangana Called Out For Her Tweet Glorifying Nathuram Godse

On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on 30 January, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to glorify Nathuram Godse and say that there always are 'three sides' to every story. Godse, the man who assassinated Gandhi, was hanged to death on 15 November, 1948.

Posting a few photos of Godse Kangana tweeted, "Every story has three sides to it, yours, mine and the truth .... A good story teller neither commits nor conceals... and that’s why our text books suck ... full of exposition #NathuramGodse"