Charlie Chopra Trailer: Wamiqa Gabbi Turns Detective in New Murder Mystery Show

Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley will release on 27 September.

Vishal Bhardwaj has finally unveiled the trailer for his web series, Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley. The show is based on a novel by Agatha Christie and it stars Wamiqa Gabbi as the detective investigating a murder.

The trailer begins with Jimmy (Vivian Shah) visiting his uncle Brigadier Meherbaan Rawat's house. Jimmy is seen with his uncle, who is murdered the same night, while they sit for a game of chess. Jimmy becomes the prime suspect. As Charlie Chopra (Wamiqa) arrives at the crime scene to investigate the murder, secrets seem to emerge from the closet, with Gulshan's entire family eyeing his money.

Nasseruddin Shah as well as his wife, actor Ratna Pathak Shah, and their two sons, actors Vivaan Shah and Imaad Shah star in the show in pivotal roles. The show also features Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta, Gulshan Grover, Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Paoli Dam.

The show will be available to watch on 27 September.

