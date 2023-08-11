Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 56 Written Updates: Finalists Talk About Their Journey

The new episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 begins with Elvish and Abhishek having a conversation about benefits and disadvantages of being a wildcard. Abhishek feels that Manisha has a journey full of ups and downs but Bebika and Pooja do not have that impressive journey. Pooja and Bebika are seen having a conversation wherein they feel that Manisha and Abhishek won’t be happy if Elvish wins the game but Elvish will be happy for both of them.
Manisha feels that only because she raised her voice against few people, Pooja started disliking her but she did not argue about her change in behavior. Bigg Boss announced that everyone has to come to the activity area where RJ Mahavash is waiting for the contestants and she will host a talk show from the Bigg Boss house. She first calls Bebika on the Radio Bigg Boss and asks her about her journey. Bebika says that she had ups and downs in the journey and she sees herself as an under dog.
She feels she is an under dog because everyone around her were quite popular and had a strong fan base. Then she talks about the most emotional day in the house which was when Cyrus left the house. She considers Cyrus and Pooja as her family members. She chooses Manisha as the least deserving contestant because of her convenience based friendships, back bitching and flip nature. She feels that Elvish should get the trophy if it’s not her because she feels he has great potential. If given a chance, Bebika would like to correct a few mistakes from her journey- her recurring fights with Abhishek being one of them. Bebika takes Pooja‘s name for the person whom she will miss the most and dedicates the song to Abhishek.
The next person RJ calls is Manisha and asks her about her journey. Manisha says she is unique and she is happy about fulfilling her own dream of being a part of the Bigg Boss game. She will miss Abhishek and Elvish the most. She takes Bebika‘s name for being a flipper and king among the blinds. Manisha learned to be patient and hear others’ opinions on the journey. She takes Pooja‘s name for the least deserving contestant. She also talks about Pooja’s aura. Manisha’s most memorable moments were meeting Salman Khan, Neha Kakkar, and her father in the house. She dedicates a song to Pooja.
Elvish is the next contestant to be seated. He describes his journey and says that everyone keeps reminding him about being a wildcard but he doesn’t feel that number of days can decide a winner but the impact of a contestant can. He feels that he is deserving in spite of being a wildcard. The most emotional moment for him in the Bigg Boss house was when he missed his mother. He was emotional when he saw his mother on the video call. Elvish feels that Bebika is the least deserving while Abhishek is the most deserving contestant. Elvish dedicates the song to Bebika. He gives the title of Khalyanak and Ek tha villain to Bebika, Ek tha tiger to Abhishek, Hero no 1 to himself, and Ajnabee tag to Manisha. He wants to meet everyone after the house since he feels everyone has a different vibe. He has learned to control his anger and language in the house. He has also learned to let go of things.
The next one to come on the seat is Pooja. Pooja talks about her journey and says that she brought herself to the table in complete honesty, without a mask and if given a chance again, she might not try to make people understand but would rather teach them a lesson. Bebika is the person she would want to teach a lesson to. Pooja remembers her most memorable day which was when she defeated Abhishek and Elvish in the counting game due to which she and Bebika entered the Finale. She regrets using foul language during a fight with Jiah. Pooja doesn’t accept the tag of a dominant person. For her, the real win is that she has made a special place in every contestant’s heart. She will miss Manisha and Elvish the most after the show is over. She takes Bebika‘s name for putting herself in trouble. She thinks Manisha puts oil in the fire and Bebika has troubled her the most. She also talks about her journey of quitting smoking.
Abhishek takes the seat and talks about his journey. He said that the journey was quite special since he got to experience all kinds of emotions in a span of two months. He has realized a lot of things about his likings, attachment, and himself in general. He has learned to speak his mind when things go wrong and listen to people as well. He thinks he might be looked upon as a villain in the outside world and he takes three names as his top three- Elvish, himself, and Manisha. He feels Pooja is the least deserving in the show to which Pooja does not agree.
Abhishek regrets losing his cool during a fight with Avinash in the final task. He thinks Elvish or Manisha can win the game if it’s not him. Elvish chose Abhishek as the final winner over him but Abhishek chose himself. He dedicates all the tags to Bebika. RJ gives bad news to the contestants that the top three will be decided today and the least-voted contestants will be evicted today. Bebika and Elvish are to be evicted but later Bigg Boss reveals it to be a prank.
Bigg Boss sends a letter to the house which reads that everyone has to enter the activity area for the surprise. The contestants will enter one by one, pose with the surprise, and come out with it. It happens to be a packet of chips by Too Yum. The next letter informs them about a new task which will have two teams- Abhishek and Elvish, Bebika and Manisha, Pooja being the judge. The two teams have to prepare a jingle for the product with a few given phrases and the winning team is that of Abhishek and Elvish.
