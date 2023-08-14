Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Final: When And Where to Watch the Finale Episode

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 was full of ups and down with famous contestants from around the creative industry. And the show ran for almost 7 weeks and has reached its final stage. This season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Salman Khan and it premiered on 17 June 2023. Earlier the plan was to run the show for 6 weeks but later the show was extended after considering the good response from the audience.

The grand finale of BB OTT 2 will also be hosted by Salman Khan. Earlier the finale night was planned over the weekends but this time the finale will be shot and telecasted on a Monday, i.e. today, 14 August 2023.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 got its top five finalists after Jiya Shankar got evicted last week. The top 5 contestants include Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt.

Let's know when, where, and how can you watch Bigg Boss OTT S2.