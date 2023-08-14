Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Final: When And Where to Watch the Finale Episode

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 was full of ups and down with famous contestants from around the creative industry. And the show ran for almost 7 weeks and has reached its final stage. This season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Salman Khan and it premiered on 17 June 2023. Earlier the plan was to run the show for 6 weeks but later the show was extended after considering the good response from the audience.
The grand finale of BB OTT 2 will also be hosted by Salman Khan. Earlier the finale night was planned over the weekends but this time the finale will be shot and telecasted on a Monday, i.e. today, 14 August 2023.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 got its top five finalists after Jiya Shankar got evicted last week. The top 5 contestants include Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt.
Let's know when, where, and how can you watch Bigg Boss OTT S2.
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Finale: Streaming Details
When is the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2?
The Bigg Boss OTT Finale Date for Season 2 is 14 August 2023, Monday.
What is the Bigg Boss OTT finale time for season 2?
The Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finale episode will be telecasted at 9 PM.
Where can we watch the Bigg Boss OTT Finale live?
Interested people can watch the final episode of Bigg Boss OTT S2 on JioCinema.
Who has won Bigg Boss OTT 2023?
The winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has not been announced yet.
