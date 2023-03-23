Ananya Panday & Varun Dhawan Share Hilarious Teaser For New Show 'Call Me Bae'
Ananya Panday channels Meryl Streep as she re-enacts the famous 'Devil Wears Prada' scene with Varun Dhawan.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Ananya Panday is all set to headline the new Prime Video show Call Me Bae. The Gehraiyaan actor took to social media on Thursday, 23 March to talk about the show with the help of Varun Dhawan. The two actors re-enacted a famous scene from the Meryl Streep starrer film Devil Wears Prada. But unlike the original scene, this one was hilarious in its tonality.
Ananya channelled her inner Meryl Streep while Varun was play-acting the role of Anne Hathaway from the Hollywood film. However, the entire teaser had a desi twist to it.
Ananya captioned the post, "Call me a fashionista, call me your new favourite, just ‘Call Me Bae’."
Check out the teaser here:
Fans were also quick to notice how Ananya is channelling Miranda Priestly's character to introduce the new show to the audience. One fan wrote, “Haha. The devil wears Prada scene,” while another reacted with a fire emoticon.
Call Me Bae is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, which is Dharma’s digital counterpart.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web
Topics: Varun Dhawan Ananya Panday Call Me Bae
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.