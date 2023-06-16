ADVERTISEMENT

Extraction 2: OTT Date, Streaming Details, Story, Cast, and Important Updates

Extraction 2: The movie will release on Netflix on Friday, 16 June 2023, for all the viewers.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
Entertainment
2 min read
Extraction 2: OTT Date, Streaming Details, Story, Cast, and Important Updates
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The highly anticipated Netflix movie Extraction 2 is set to be released on Friday, 16 June 2023. The popular movie has been directed by Hargrave. He also directed the first Extraction movie and it was his debut. The first movie was a hit among viewers and they were patiently waiting for the sequel to release. Now, Extraction 2 is ready to be out on Friday, so interested viewers must take note of the important details.

Extraction 2 has been written by Joe Russo, and Anthony Russo is the producer of the movie. The cast includes the famous Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth as the lead. The movie also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, and other newcomers like Olga Kurylenko, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Andro Jafaridze, Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili, Daniel Bernhardt, Tornike Gogrichiani, Levan Saginashvili, and George Lasha.

Also Read

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Hosted Show To Stream From This Date

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Hosted Show To Stream From This Date
ADVERTISEMENT

Here are all the latest details about Extraction 2 that you should know as it is releasing on Friday.

Extraction 2: OTT Platform and Release Date

Extraction 2 will be streaming on Netflix from Friday, 16 June 2023. Viewers with a Netflix subscription can watch the movie on Friday to know what happens after the first part.

It is important to note that the popular-streaming platform Netflix released a teaser trailer for the movie in 2021 September. The platform also released a behind-the-scenes, first-look video around 2022 September. The official trailer of the movie was released much later.

The final trailer of Extraction 2 was out on the official YouTube channel Netflix on 16 May 2023.

Also Read

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Bandaa' Eyes Theatrical Release Post OTT Premiere Success

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Bandaa' Eyes Theatrical Release Post OTT Premiere Success
ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the movie is being released after a month of announcing the official trailer.

Extraction 2: Story

Fans across the globe were patiently waiting for the sequel to be released. Extraction 2 is likely to pick up the story from the last events of the first part. The movie is expected to become a hit once again.

The trailer focused on a fight scene that involved Tyler Rake on a train. To know more, you have to watch the movie. It is important to note that it will be out on Netflix on Friday for all interested viewers.
Also Read

OTT Shows Must Carry Anti-Tobacco Warnings: What's Health Ministry's New Rule?

OTT Shows Must Carry Anti-Tobacco Warnings: What's Health Ministry's New Rule?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment

Topics:  Extraction   Chris Hemsworth   Extraction 2 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×