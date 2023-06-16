Extraction 2: OTT Date, Streaming Details, Story, Cast, and Important Updates

The highly anticipated Netflix movie Extraction 2 is set to be released on Friday, 16 June 2023. The popular movie has been directed by Hargrave. He also directed the first Extraction movie and it was his debut. The first movie was a hit among viewers and they were patiently waiting for the sequel to release. Now, Extraction 2 is ready to be out on Friday, so interested viewers must take note of the important details.

Extraction 2 has been written by Joe Russo, and Anthony Russo is the producer of the movie. The cast includes the famous Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth as the lead. The movie also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, and other newcomers like Olga Kurylenko, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Andro Jafaridze, Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili, Daniel Bernhardt, Tornike Gogrichiani, Levan Saginashvili, and George Lasha.