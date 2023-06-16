Extraction 2: OTT Date, Streaming Details, Story, Cast, and Important Updates

The highly anticipated Netflix movie Extraction 2 is set to be released on Friday, 16 June 2023. The popular movie has been directed by Hargrave. He also directed the first Extraction movie and it was his debut. The first movie was a hit among viewers and they were patiently waiting for the sequel to release. Now, Extraction 2 is ready to be out on Friday, so interested viewers must take note of the important details.
Extraction 2 has been written by Joe Russo, and Anthony Russo is the producer of the movie. The cast includes the famous Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth as the lead. The movie also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, and other newcomers like Olga Kurylenko, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Andro Jafaridze, Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili, Daniel Bernhardt, Tornike Gogrichiani, Levan Saginashvili, and George Lasha.
Here are all the latest details about Extraction 2 that you should know as it is releasing on Friday.
Extraction 2: OTT Platform and Release Date
Extraction 2 will be streaming on Netflix from Friday, 16 June 2023. Viewers with a Netflix subscription can watch the movie on Friday to know what happens after the first part.
It is important to note that the popular-streaming platform Netflix released a teaser trailer for the movie in 2021 September. The platform also released a behind-the-scenes, first-look video around 2022 September. The official trailer of the movie was released much later.
The final trailer of Extraction 2 was out on the official YouTube channel Netflix on 16 May 2023.
Now, the movie is being released after a month of announcing the official trailer.
Extraction 2: Story
Fans across the globe were patiently waiting for the sequel to be released. Extraction 2 is likely to pick up the story from the last events of the first part. The movie is expected to become a hit once again.
The trailer focused on a fight scene that involved Tyler Rake on a train. To know more, you have to watch the movie. It is important to note that it will be out on Netflix on Friday for all interested viewers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)