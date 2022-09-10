74th Primetime Emmys 2022 Date and Time: Venue & Where to Watch Live Streaming

The 74th Primetime Emmys 2022 are ready to take place soon. The annual awards ceremony celebrates the best television shows and performances from the previous year in various categories. It covers drama shows, comedies, reality, limited series, and more. The Emmy Awards 2022 is set to take place on 12 September. The date and time are confirmed so viewers should take note of the details before the award function begins.

The 74th Primetime Emmys 2022 will be live streamed for viewers across the globe. Some of your favourite shows are going to compete for a trophy. Watch the Emmy Awards 2022 on Monday, 12 September, to see who bags the trophies. While the award function is set to take place in Los Angeles, the entire event will be live-streamed for viewers in other parts of the world.