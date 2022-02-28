ADVERTISEMENT

SAG Awards 2022: Netflix's 'Squid Game', 'Ted Lasso' Win Big

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) ceremony was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stills from <em>Squid Game</em> &amp; <em>Ted Lasso</em>.</p></div>
The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) ceremony was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. It honoured the best performances in film and television for the year 2022. Actors such as Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch and Javier Bardem competed for the Best Actor trophy. Among the nominees for the Best Film category were Belfast, Coda, Don't Look Up, House of Gucci and King Richard. Netflix's Squid Game and Ted Lasso won big this year.

Let's take a look at the list of winners:

TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick - WINNER
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - WINNER

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kate Winslet in a still from <em>Mare of Easttown</em>.</p></div>

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game - WINNER
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game - WINNER
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jung Ho-yeon in a still from&nbsp;<em>Squid Game.</em></p></div>

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid's Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession - WINNER
Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso - WINNER

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A still from <em>Ted Lasso</em>.</p></div>

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game - WINNER

MOTION PICTURE AWARDS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom
Will Smith, King Richard - WINNER
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Will Smith in <em>King Richard</em>.</p></div>

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA - WINNER
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - WINNER
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ariana DeBose in <em>West Side Story</em>.</p></div>

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast
CODA - WINNER
Don't Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die - WINNER
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

