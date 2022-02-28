SAG Awards 2022: Netflix's 'Squid Game', 'Ted Lasso' Win Big

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) ceremony was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. It honoured the best performances in film and television for the year 2022. Actors such as Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch and Javier Bardem competed for the Best Actor trophy. Among the nominees for the Best Film category were Belfast, Coda, Don't Look Up, House of Gucci and King Richard. Netflix's Squid Game and Ted Lasso won big this year.

Let's take a look at the list of winners: