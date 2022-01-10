Golden Globes 2022: Spielberg's 'West Side Story', 'Succession' Win Big

This year's Golden Globe Awards was held on Sunday, 9 January, behind closed doors owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases across the globe. Will Smith took home his sixth Golden Globe as he won the Best Film Actor (Drama) for King Richard. Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story won major awards - Best Film (Comedy/Musical), Best Film Actress (Comedy/Musical) for Rachel Zegler and Best Supporting Actress (Film) for Ariana DeBose.

Andrew Garfield won Best Film Actor (Comedy/Musical) for tick, tick... BOOM! In the TV category, Succession fetched two wins for Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook who won Best Actor (Drama) and Best Supporting Actress. O Yeong-su won Best Supporting Actor (Television) for Squid Game.

Another reason for the Golden Globes being held privately is that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which awards the Globes, has been embroiled in controversies over issues such as diversity and ethics. Following an industry boycott led by Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson and other celebrities, stars decided to not attend the Globes. NBC also announced they would not broadcast it this year. HFPA announced over the weekend that the show would not be live-streamed either.

Here's a list of the winners: