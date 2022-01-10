Golden Globes 2022: Spielberg's 'West Side Story', 'Succession' Win Big
Here's the complete list of this year's Golden Globe winners.
This year's Golden Globe Awards was held on Sunday, 9 January, behind closed doors owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases across the globe. Will Smith took home his sixth Golden Globe as he won the Best Film Actor (Drama) for King Richard. Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story won major awards - Best Film (Comedy/Musical), Best Film Actress (Comedy/Musical) for Rachel Zegler and Best Supporting Actress (Film) for Ariana DeBose.
Andrew Garfield won Best Film Actor (Comedy/Musical) for tick, tick... BOOM! In the TV category, Succession fetched two wins for Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook who won Best Actor (Drama) and Best Supporting Actress. O Yeong-su won Best Supporting Actor (Television) for Squid Game.
Another reason for the Golden Globes being held privately is that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which awards the Globes, has been embroiled in controversies over issues such as diversity and ethics. Following an industry boycott led by Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson and other celebrities, stars decided to not attend the Globes. NBC also announced they would not broadcast it this year. HFPA announced over the weekend that the show would not be live-streamed either.
Here's a list of the winners:
Winners in Film Categories
Best Film - Drama: The Power of The Dog
Best Film - Musical/Comedy: West Side Story
Best Director: Jane Campion (The Power of The Dog)
Best Actress - Drama: Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)
Best Actor - Drama: Will Smith King Richard
Best Actress - Musical/Comedy: Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)
Best Actor - Musical/Comedy: Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick, Boom)
Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)
Best Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Best Foreign Language Film: Drive My Car (Japan)
Best Animated Feature: Encanto
Best Original Score: Hans Zimmer
Best Original Song: No Time To Die from No Time To Die by Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
Winners in Television Categories
Best TV Series - Drama: Succession
Best TV Series - Musical/Comedy: Hacks
Best Miniseries or TV Film: The Underground Railroad
Best Actress - Drama: Michaela Jae (Mj) Rodriguez (Pose)
Best Actor - Drama: Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Best Actress - Musical/Comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Actor - Musical/Comedy: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best Supporting Actress: Sarah Snook (Succession)
Best Supporting Actor: O Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Film: Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easttown)
Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Film: Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
