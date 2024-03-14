'RRR' Show In Japan: Tickets Sold In Less Than a Minute; SS Rajamouli To Attend

SS Rajamouli's acclaimed film RRR is in the spotlight once more. It's set to screen in Japan on 18 March, with advance booking opening on 13 March. Tickets for the special show were sold out in under a minute.
The official X (formerly Twitter) of 'RRR' mentioned that the film has been running in theatres in Japan for the past one and a half years.
The post reads: "It's been close to 1.5 years since the theatrical release in Japan. Since then, it's still running in theaters, and the show on March 18th sold out in less than a minute. Absolute RRRAMPAGE... #RRRinJapan #RRRMovie (sic)."
SS Rajamouli will attend the screening in Japan on 18 March. The film will be screened at Shinjuku Wald 9 and Shinjuku Piccadilly.
The film won an Oscar for its song 'Naatu Naatu.'
