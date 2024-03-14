'RRR' Show In Japan: Tickets Sold In Less Than a Minute; SS Rajamouli To Attend

The official X (formerly Twitter) of 'RRR' mentioned that the film has been running in theatres in Japan for the past one and a half years.

The post reads: "It's been close to 1.5 years since the theatrical release in Japan. Since then, it's still running in theaters, and the show on March 18th sold out in less than a minute. Absolute RRRAMPAGE... #RRRinJapan #RRRMovie (sic)."