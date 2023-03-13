Oscars 2023: Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' Loses to 'Navalny'

Filmmaker Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes missed out on the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film at this year's Academy Awards. The Oscar went to Navalny. The three other nominees in the category were All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Fire Of Love, A House Made Of Splinters .

After Writing With Fire was nominated in the same category at last year's Oscars, All That Breathes is the second Indian film to compete in this category.