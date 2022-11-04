Robert Downey Jr Announces the OTT Release Date of His Documentary 'Sr.'
'Sr.' is based on the life of late Hollywood director Robert Downey Sr.
Taking to social media, Actor Robert Downey Jr shared the first look from his upcoming Netflix documentary Sr. and announced its release date. Produced by Robert Downey Jr, the documentary is based on the life of his late father and Hollywood director Robert Downey Sr. The countercultural filmmaker died at the age of 85, in July last year.
Sharing the first look poster of the film, the Iron Man actor wrote on Twitter, "He was a groundbreaking filmmaker. As well as my dad. It’s not uncomplicated… ”Sr.” is a documentary that tells the story of Robert Downey’s maverick rise in NYC, his crash, burn and redemption in Hollywood and our relationship in the aftermath. Only on Netflix, December 2nd."
In the vintage-style poster, Robert Downey Jr can be seen seated beside his father. The tagline of the film reads. "Like father. Like son. Like no other."
Directed by the five-time Emmy-nominated Chris smith, Sr. will premier on Netflix on 2 December
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web
Topics: Robert Downey Jr Sr.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.