Mission Impossible 7 Box-Office Day 1: Tom Cruise Film Mints ₹ 12 Crore in India

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One opened at ₹12.5 crore in all languages in India, as per early estimates.

The previous instalment Mission: Impossible – Fallout had an opening of Rs 9.25 crore nett in India, making around ₹ 80 crore in total. The film will face stiff competition from Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie which is all set to release on 21 July.

The film also stars Jon Voight, Emmanuelle Béart, Henry Czerny, Ving Rhames, Kristin Scott Thomas, Vanessa Redgrave and Jean Reno.

It is available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India. The film released on 12 July.