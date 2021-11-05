Critics' Review: Despite Attractive Diversity, 'Eternals' is an Uncertain Film
Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao, hit theatres on Friday, 5 November.
Chloe Zhao’s highly-anticipated directorial venture Eternals hit the theatres on Friday, 5 November. The movie features every member of the Eternals including Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and Angelina Jolie as Thena.
It follows the return of the Eternals who’ve been in hiding for decades but have returned to face the enemy: the Deviants. Both the Eternals and the Deviants have been created by Celestials, a set of extra-terrestrial cosmic beings.
Here's what critics have to say about the movie:
"Perhaps there is the question of tone; I had the uncomfortable feeling that the all-important brash humour, DayGlo energy and operatic craziness of superheroism were being downplayed in favour of something more serious – the addictive inspiration of fast food being replaced by vegan cordon bleu. There are some nice touches and an attractive new diversity worn lightly, but this is an underpowered and uncertain film".Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian
"At its best, the diversity of faces and inclusivity of thought are an acknowledgement of how far Marvel movies have come. At its most cynical, the casting of actors who represent each of the major markets for Marvel produce is a nifty ploy to ensure a connection with audiences in any corner of the world".Nandini Ramnath, Scroll
“'Eternals' is a fluid and sometimes bedazzling entertainment I’d place on the next tier, because it never transcends its conventionality and makes you go “Damn!” Maybe next time, Zhao can raise the stakes on the heroic vibes by mixing in a drop of nomad reality".Owen Gleiberman, Variety
"While the zigzagging convolutions of the storytelling can prove frustrating, particularly in the film’s lumpy first half, there’s plenty to keep you engaged in the mix of camaraderie, friction and rivalry among the bantering Eternals, who are not without vulnerabilities. The script finds humor and poignancy in the challenges of a group of soldiers forced to find their purpose in a mortal world that for the longest time has not required their special skills".David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter
