Lady Gaga Shoots For Joker 2 In This Iconic New York Location
Lady Gaga was spotted shooting for 'Joker: Folie à Deux' at a location in New York City.
Lady Gaga was spotted shooting for Joker: Folie à Deux at a location in New York City that was made famous by Joaquin Phoenix in the first part of the film series. The singer-actor was seen walking down the iconic stairs in some new BTS photos from the shoot.
In a now-viral video, the Joker 2 set in New York has taken the internet by storm. The video showcases, a run down New York street but what is actually happening in the shoot is unknown.
This location was made famous in the 2019 film Joker, where Joaquin Phoenix was seen dancing his way down the stairs in character.
Take a look here:
Lady Gaga walking the iconic New York stairway has also been going around the internet. She is seen wearing an all-black outfit.
Take a look here:
On the other end, the first film followed the origin story of Joker who is famously known for being Batman's notorious foe
The film is going to release in theatres on 4 October 2024. It comes exactly five years after the first film was released.
