Lady Gaga's First Look From 'Joker' Sequel Unveiled
Lady Gaga stars opposite Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker: Folie à deux.'
Filmmaker Todd Phillips took to his Instagram to share the first look of Lady Gaga on 14 February. On the occasion of Valentine's day, the director decided to unveil Gaga's first look alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à deux.
Todd Phillips took to Instagram to simply write, "Happy Valentines Day" along with the photo of the two lead actors.
Gaga is believed to be playing Harley Quinn in the sequel to Joker.
Joker was originally supposed to be a standalone film, but after the R-rated film generated over a billion dollars globally, a sequel was announced. The first film followed the origin story of Joker who is famously known for being Batman's notorious foe. Moreover, the film also earned Joaquin Phoenix the best actor Oscar.
The film is going to release in theatres on 4 October 2024. It comes exactly five years after the first film was released.
