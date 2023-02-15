ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Gaga's First Look From 'Joker' Sequel Unveiled

Lady Gaga stars opposite Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker: Folie à deux.'

Quint Entertainment
Published
Cinema
1 min read
Lady Gaga's First Look From 'Joker' Sequel Unveiled
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Filmmaker Todd Phillips took to his Instagram to share the first look of Lady Gaga on 14 February. On the occasion of Valentine's day, the director decided to unveil Gaga's first look alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à deux.

ADVERTISEMENT

Todd Phillips took to Instagram to simply write, "Happy Valentines Day" along with the photo of the two lead actors.

Gaga is believed to be playing Harley Quinn in the sequel to Joker.

Joker was originally supposed to be a standalone film, but after the R-rated film generated over a billion dollars globally, a sequel was announced. The first film followed the origin story of Joker who is famously known for being Batman's notorious foe. Moreover, the film also earned Joaquin Phoenix the best actor Oscar.

The film is going to release in theatres on 4 October 2024. It comes exactly five years after the first film was released.

Also Read

'Joker 2' Starring Joaquin Phoenix Gets A Release Date

'Joker 2' Starring Joaquin Phoenix Gets A Release Date

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and cinema

Topics:  Lady Gaga   Joker 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×