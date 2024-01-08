Golden Globe Awards 2024 Winners List: 'Oppenheimer' & 'The Bear' Win Big

The 81st Golden Globe Awards were announced on 8 January, honouring the best films and television shows from last year. Christopher Nolan won the award for ‘Best Director’ for his film Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy. Titles like The Bear, Succession, and The Anatomy of a Fall took home some of the night’s biggest awards.
Here's the complete winners list of the Golden Globes 2024:
Best Director, Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
Best Actor in a TV series (Drama)
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Actress in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Non-English Language Film
Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on TV
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon – WINNER
Trevor Noah, Where Was I
Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer
Best Actor in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Best Screenplay, Motion Pictures
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER
(The winners list is updating)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)