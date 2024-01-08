Join Us On:
Golden Globe Awards 2024 Winners List: 'Oppenheimer' & 'The Bear' Win Big

Christopher Nolan won the award for 'Best Director' for 'Oppenheimer'.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards were announced on 8 January, honouring the best films and television shows from last year. Christopher Nolan won the award for ‘Best Director’ for his film Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy. Titles like The Bear, Succession, and The Anatomy of a Fall took home some of the night’s biggest awards.

Here's the complete winners list of the Golden Globes 2024:

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture 

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

Best Actor in a TV series (Drama)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West, The Crown

Best Actress in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Non-English Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on TV

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon – WINNER
Trevor Noah, Where Was I
Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer

Best Actor in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)

Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) 

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture 

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture 

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER

(The winners list is updating)

