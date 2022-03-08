'Go Home, Putin': Megan Mullally at Spirit Awards Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

“I think we speak for everyone here when we say we are hoping for a quick and peaceful resolution. Specifically, f**k off and go home Putin,” Mullally followed.

The couple ended their statement by asking Independent Spirit Awards attendees and viewers to donate to the various humanitarian and aid organisations that are supporting people still in the country as well as to Ukrainian refugees.

“There are a lot of great organizations raising money for Ukrainian refugees, so please give what you can to help the victims of this senseless act of aggression,” they said.